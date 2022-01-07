Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert enters NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols

UTAH, Jan. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has entered the NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols after testing positive, for the second time.

Gobert was placed on the virus-related protocols list Thursday, said a news release from the NBA.

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus on March 11, 2020, the night that the basketball association shut down for more than four months.

In all, 666 days have passed between Gobert’s two COVID-19 diagnosis.

Gobert has been ruled out for Utah’s game Friday in Toronto; it is not clear how long he will be sidelined.

He did not play in Denver on Wednesday night; the team cited illness as a reason.

Gobert joins teammate Joe Ingles in protocols. Prior to Ingles’ placement earlier this week, the Jazz were the only team in the NBA to not place a player in protocols this season.

The Jazz are currently 28-10, good for third place in the Western Conference. Gobert — the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year — is in the midst of arguably his best season, averaging 15.5 points, a league-best 15.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting 70.6% from the field, a rate that also leads the league.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.