Utah Jazz Scholars Program returns for another season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz Scholars Program is returning for another season, it was announced Wednesday.

The program is giving away four-year scholarships for every victory achieved throughout the 2021-22 season, including the postseason, said a news release.

“We believe strongly in the power of education to change lives,” said Ryan and Ashley Smith, owners of the Utah Jazz. “The Utah Jazz Scholars Program reflects our desire to help students from underrepresented groups who have historically received fewer resources and less support. It’s amazing to think about the fact that for every win the Jazz have this season, a student will get to go to college who would not otherwise have had the opportunity.”

Last season, the Utah Jazz won a total of 61 combined games, and provided students with 61 scholarships that cover up to the total cost of attendance — including tuition, books, fees, and room and board. The previous recipients are attending college at Brigham Young University, Southern Utah University, University of Utah, Utah Valley University, Utah State University, or Weber State University.

As of right now, the Jazz have given out 30 scholarships to students who began college in the fall of 2021. The next group of scholarships will be for students starting college in the fall of 2022, with that application process opening up on Nov. 15.

As the league returns to an original 82-game schedule this year, it provides the Jazz with more opportunities to secure scholarships for those applying.

“We are super excited to keep winning here on the court so scholarships can be awarded to more amazing young people,” said Utah guard Joe Ingles.

In addition to the financial investment made in the students, they will be afforded the chance for mentorships, job shadowing, and internships from the Jazz organization and other Utah business communities.

To be eligible for the scholarship, recipients must abide by the following criteria: