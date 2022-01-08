Utah Jazz sign Norvel Pelle, Danuel House Jr. to 10-day contracts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz have signed center Norvel Pelle and forward Danuel House Jr. to 10-day contracts under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception.

In accordance with team policy, terms of the deals were not made public, said a news release from the Jazz.

Pelle (6-10, 231, Antigua and Barbuda) spent the 2020-21 season with Brooklyn, Sacramento and New York, where he averaged 1.5 points on 53.5 percent from the field and 1.5 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game, the news release said. He has seen action in 37 career games, starting with Philadelphia in 2019-20, and owns career averages of 2.1 points on 52.4 percent from the field, 2.5 boards and 1.1 blocks in 8.5 minutes per game.

He has additional professional playing experience in the NBA G League with Delaware (2013-15, 2018-19) and Cleveland (2020-22) and overseas with Homenetmen Beirut (2015-16, 2019), Varese (2016-18) and Auxilium Torino (2018).

House Jr. (6-6, 215, Texas A&M) is in his sixth NBA season and has played with Washington (2016-17), Phoenix (2017-18), Houston (2018-22) and New York (2021-22), owning career averages of 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.9 minutes per game.

The Houston-native has additional NBA G League experience, competing for Delaware (2016-17), Northern Arizona (2017-18) and Rio Grande Valley (2017-19), playing in 60 total games (42 starts), averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.0 minutes per contest.

The Jazz will play an away game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 5 p.m.