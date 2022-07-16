Utah Jazz signs Bruin’s Johnny Juzang to 2-way contract

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz has signed guard/forward Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract, it announced.
Juzang, 21, comes from UCLA. Last season, he played in 30 games (29 starts) with the Bruins last season and averaged 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists, earning 2021-22 All-Pac-12 First Team honors.
The 6 foot 5, 209 pound Los Angeles-native averaged 19.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in nine career NCAA Tournament games. According to records, he ranks 10th on the Bruin’s all-time scoring list in the NCAA Tournament with 174 points.
Juzang remained unselected June’s NBA draft.
According to NBAGLeague, “NBA teams may have up to two players under NBA Two-Way Contracts who will spend the bulk of the season in the NBA G League and not more than 45 days with their NBA team.
“Two-Way players are paid a corresponding daily amount based on the number of days they play in each league. Only players in their fourth NBA season or earlier are able to sign Two-Way Contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons.”
“Welcome to Utah,” says Twitter post by the Utah Jazz.
