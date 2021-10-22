Utah Jazz to host community vaccination clinic at Vivint Arena

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz has announced a community vaccination clinic and health fair to be held on Friday, Oct. 29 at the main entrance of Vivint Arena.

The event from 2-5 p.m., which will be held in partnership with University of Utah Health, will offer two free Jazz tickets to a future game for the first 50 individuals receiving a vaccine shot, said a news release. Additional prizes will be awarded to the next 50 participants.

The vaccines are free and insurance is not required. Vaccines will be provided by Nomi Health.

“First and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination will be provided in addition to the Johnson & Johnson single shot,” the news release said. “Masks are mandatory at the vaccination stations inside the arena, and people are encouraged to bring their existing vaccination cards, if applicable.”

The event will feature appearances by the Jazz Bear mascot and Jazz dancers. Giveaways will include Jazz swag and stickers along with Halloween candy. Photo opportunities will also be available at the new black-and-white J-Note statue on the plaza.

Community resource tables also will be on the plaza with representatives from Black Physicians of Utah, Centro de la Familia, Health Choice Utah, Pacific Islander Knowledge 2 Action, Project Success Coalition, University of Utah Health, University of Utah Health Plans, Utah Community Action, Utah Community Health Worker Section, Utah Pacific Islander Health Coalition and Utah Pride Center.

Parking is free at Park Place across the street from Vivint Arena, and free fares are available on the Utah Transit Authority for vaccination appointments.