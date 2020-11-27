Utah Jazz tweets about excitement over extension deal with Donovan Mitchell

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz organization on Friday tweeted about its faith in shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who this week signed a five-year extension deal with the NBA team.

“(Donovan) has the unique ability to positively impact all of the people he touches, not just in Utah, but in all of his communities,” the tweet says. “I couldn’t be more excited to take the next steps with Donovan as we continue to strive to achieve our goals.”

The tweet does not mention compensation, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said the deal was worth $163 million to Mitchell.