Utah’s COVID-19 report shows juvenile infection numbers growing

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, UDoH said.Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

UDoH reports 3,174,981 vaccines administered, which is 8,553 more than Thursday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for COVID-19 number 3,051,197, an increase of 7,498 people tested since Thursday.

Tests given total 5,537,883, an increase of 13,054 tests since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,043 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

There are 419 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,618.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah