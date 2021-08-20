Utah’s COVID-19 report shows juvenile infection numbers growing

UTAH, Aug. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 1,116 newly documented cases of COVID-19, 216 of them in juveniles ages 5 to 18.
According to the UDoH:
- 81 cases occurred in children ages 5-10
- 50 cases in children ages 11-13
- 85 cases in children ages 14-18.
The total number of cases since the pandemic hit Utah stands at 451,655.
There were 9 additional COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, including:
- A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- 2 males, between 45-64, Salt Lake County residents, hospitalized at time of death
- A female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
- A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Utah’s documented coronavirus deaths now stand at 2,572.
Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
UDoH reports 3,174,981 vaccines administered, which is 8,553 more than Thursday.
People tested for COVID-19 number 3,051,197, an increase of 7,498 people tested since Thursday.
Tests given total 5,537,883, an increase of 13,054 tests since Thursday.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,043 per day.
The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.
There are 419 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,618.
The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.