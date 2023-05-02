Utah launches flooding website to keep residents updated on risks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah residents with questions or concerns about potential flooding can visit a new state website designed to assess risks and share spring runoff information.

The website, floods.utah.gov, went live last week and now is available to the public. The one-stop shop for Utah flooding information features the FEMA flood risk map and allows residents to enter their addresses and view flooding risks in their area, the Utah Department of Public Safety stated in a news release.

“We are thrilled to offer a centralized resource for Utah residents to access important information about flooding,” DPS Commissioner Jess Anderson said. “Floods.utah.gov is a comprehensive website that provides the latest information on flood risk, emergency management, and state or local information.”

High-risk areas are marked on the map in blue, with medium-risk areas in orange and low-risk areas with no color. The website also provides information from other state departments, including natural resources, environmental quality, agriculture, tourism, and transportation, according to DPS.

The website also features a daily update each morning with the most recent information on flooding for each region in the state, according to the news release. The website provides links to county and city emergency management websites for local information, along with any available volunteer opportunities.

“Keeping Utah safe requires all of us to take responsibility and be proactive in preparing for potential emergencies,” Anderson said. “We encourage all Utah residents to visit the website and utilize these valuable resources.”

Gov. Spencer Cox shared a video on social media Monday addressing Utah’s current risks for flooding and inviting residents to utilize the new state website.

“We’re having very warm temperatures, above-average temperatures right now, and flood risk is as high as it’s been in a long time,” Cox said. “I would encourage all of you to visit floods.utah.gov for more information. There are resources there that you can check to see flooding around you. You can find where sandbags are if you need them for your property.”

The governor said the next two days are going to be “very critical and challenge some of our infrastructure,” as several Utah waterways are flowing at or near capacity.

“We feel great about where we are, but please be careful out there,” he said, encouraging Utahns — particularly children and pets — to stay away from fast-moving rivers and creeks.