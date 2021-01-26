Utah lawmaker Jon Hawkins hospitalized with COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — State Rep. Jon Hawkins (R-Pleasant Grove) has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and will not be participating in the 2021 Legislative Session.

A post on Hawkins’ Facebook page says in part, “No matter your political affiliations, we would request that we all come together in prayer for Jon and his family. Please respect the privacy of the Hawkins family at this time. Thank you.”

House Speaker Brad Wilson echoed that request and stated, “Rep. Hawkins is known for his jovial nature and we have certainly felt his absence during these opening days of the session.”

Wilson added, “Rep. Hawkins is a well-respected and esteemed member of our body and we hope to have him back at the Capitol, representing his constituents as soon as he is back to health.”

Wilson said he has been staying in contact with Hawkins’ family; however, he didn’t provide any information regarding Hawkins’ current condition.