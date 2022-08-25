Utah lawmakers attack Biden’s plan for limited student loan forgiveness

UTAH, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Several top Utah politicians have taken to Twitter to share their disapproval of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive thousands of dollars in student loan debt for people who meet set income requirements.

Critiques shared as of late Wednesday afternoon contained accusatory terms, including “pandering” and “reckless,” from Utah’s senators and a personal apology on behalf of the Biden Administration from one Utah Representative.

Read the posted reactions below:

Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mike Lee tweeted the following:

“This ‘plan’ from the Biden Administration will:

Further fan the flames of inflation.

Ignore the rising cost of higher education.

Disproportionately favor the wealthy.

Create greater income inequality.

“President Biden’s plan to cancel student debt is another reckless spending policy during a period of dangerous inflation. This plan will hurt everyone, including those the policy purports to help. Canceling debt will do little to ease America’s economic burden, and will instead fuel inflation, increase the cost of education, and further the divide between the rich and poor.

“This sets a dangerous precedent and misleads future borrowers who presume additional forgiveness is inevitable.”

Sen. Mitt Romney

“Sad to see what’s being done to bribe the voters,” Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted. “Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan may win Democrats some votes, but it fuels inflation, foots taxpayers with other people’s financial obligations, is unfair to those who paid their own way & creates irresponsible expectations.”

Rep. John Curtis

“The notion of individual fiscal responsibility and living within your means is being completely eroded by the decision to forgive these loans,” Rep. John Curtis tweeted. “These don’t magically disappear. This debt is instead moving to all taxpayers, burdening those who made different life decisions with the choices of those who voluntarily took out these loans.

“I am happy to have a bipartisan conversation about the growing cost of higher education. However, it is irresponsible to use the government to pick winners and losers over who has to pay back their debts.”

Rep. Blake Moore

“President Biden’s announcement isn’t a real solution because it doesn’t get to the root of the problem,” Rep. Blake Moore tweeted. “University costs continue to skyrocket. Student loan forgiveness only places the brunt of its financial consequences on the next generation

“On behalf of the Biden Administration, I apologize to all the plumbers, electricians, welders, mechanics, and the many other constituents in Utah’s First District who build businesses after paying their way through school or other programming and paid their taxes, only to have their hard-earned dollars transferred to folks who have chosen a different career approach that required carrying some debt.

“Using American tax dollars to give a blanket subsidy to those who earn disproportionately more money than others is government at its worst. For those who never went to college, for those who are struggling with inflation and don’t need more money flooding into a broken system, for those who already paid off their loans, this is unfair.

“I support universities focusing on ROI to keep costs down. I support federal student loan reforms. But I do not support blanket student loan forgiveness for political pandering. Student loans are seriously impacting the lives of thousands of Utahns who need Congress to come together and reform this broken system.

“Even though we have room to improve, I will highlight ways Utah is getting it right. Utah has the lowest average student loan debt per borrower in the country, and the lowest percentage of graduates leaving campus with student debt.

“But President Biden’s announcement isn’t a real solution because it doesn’t get to the root of the problem. University costs continue to skyrocket. Student loan forgiveness only places the brunt of its financial consequences on the next generation.”