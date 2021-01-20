Utah leaders congratulate President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration

UTAH, Jan. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah leaders congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration Wednesday.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted: “Today we celebrate a cherished cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power. Over the past four years, President Trump listened to Utah and we thank him for his service. As President Biden takes office, we look forward to working with him in advancing the interests of Utahns.”

He added in a second tweet: “Sadly, with the legislative session beginning, vaccine distribution decisions daily, and our State of the State speech tomorrow, Abby and I were unable to attend the inauguration. But our sincerest prayers are with President Biden and VP Harris. Their success is America’s success.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall tweeted: “It’s an exciting day for America. I’m hopeful the future brings unity to our nation and that we do incredible things together. As a capital city mayor, I look forward to the Biden-Harris admin’s work on local issues from transportation to affordable housing funding to vaccinations. And I’m so excited to be alive to see the swearing-in of @VP @KamalaHarris. What a momentous day for American women.”

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson issued the following statement: “America is ready for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Since their victory in early November, they each have demonstrated an inclusive, cooperative, and compassionate leadership that has been sorely vacant for the past four years.

“We can now begin to heal knowing once again the White House will be an ethical partner in our local efforts to build a community that values hard work, self-reliance, and teamwork. I appreciate President Biden’s plans to help local efforts in combating COVID-19. Better days are ahead, and I am confident that this new partnership will serve as a catalyst for Salt Lake County’s economic recovery, healthy residents, and a strong future.”

Former Gov. Gary Herbert also tweeted: “Congratulations to Joseph R. Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. His desire to unite the nation is a goal that we can all share.

“Unity will only be possible as we show mutual respect for each other as Americans in spite of our differences and by treating each other with civility. With this new beginning, we should all do our part to accomplish the goal of truly being the United States of America.”