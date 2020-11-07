Utah leaders react to projected Biden/Harris win for White House

UTAH, Nov. 7, 3030 (Gephardt Daily) — Some of Utah’s elected leaders began to post reactions to the projected election win of Democrats Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris over Republican incumbents Pres. Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Not all election results are in, but major news media — including CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, NBC, CBS, ABC, The Associated Press, United Press International, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times — have studied the numbers and projected Biden and Harris will end up with 290 electoral votes, with only 270 required to win the election.

Trump and Pence are expected to end up with 214 electoral votes.

The Utah leaders to post reactions as of early Saturday afternoon had the following to say:

● Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson:

“With @JoeBiden elected, we will see integrity in America again. I am relieved that progress for @SLCoGov will again have back up from our federal government.”

● Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall:

“I’m elated with this news! As President-elect Biden spoke last night his words touched my heart, as I know it did many, “We may be opponents — but we are not enemies. We are Americans.” I’m looking forward to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris working to unify and heal our country.”

● And Utah Sen Mitt Romney:

“Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character.

“We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead.”

Among those Utah leaders who had not tweeted reactions as of Saturday afternoon were Gov. Gary Herbert, Lt. Gov. and Governor-elect Spencer Cox, Sen. Mike Lee.

All are Trump supporters, and Trump’s campaign has announced multiple lawsuits challenging the voting process in states Republicans did not win.

Trump tweeted on Saturday, saying “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT,” a statement Twitter marked with an alert noting that “official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted.”

On Friday, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes announced he would take personal time to help support the lawsuits being filed by the Trump campaign.

Gephardt Daily will share more information as it becomes available.