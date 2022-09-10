Utah Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson recovering after another surgery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Easton Oliverson is recovering after another surgery Saturday at Primary Children’s Hospital.

Easton, 12, is the Utah Little Leaguer who was preparing to play with his team at the Little League World Series when he fell from a top dormitory bunk on Aug. 15.

The Santa Clara boy fractured his skull and suffered a brain injury. He was not initially expected to survive, according to statements made by his family.

Local, national and international media have documented Easton’s ongoing recovery since the event. His surgery Saturday was intended to help fight an infection, his family posted on its Instagram site, MiraclesforTank.

The surgery update came Sunday:

“Good morning, Team Easton! We appreciate your patience in receiving an update as to how the surgery went yesterday.

“The last 22 hours have been full of great challenges for Tank. The surgery went well, and the doctors are pleased with the results. They are hopeful that the antibiotic will now be able to do its job in fighting off the root of the staph infection.

“Following the surgery, they had a very difficult time managing Easton’s pain. It took about two hours before they were able to get him calm and comfortable. He woke up early this morning extremely upset and in great pain again. His nurses and doctors have been able to manage this, and we are hoping that it will stay this way so that he can rest and continue to recover today.”

The family statement says Easton has endured much in the past month, “way more than any person (let alone a child) should have to endure. While he is feeling very discouraged, his parents are trying to stay positive, motivate, and pray with him as much as possible. We know that prayers can lift him from this heartbreaking challenge that he is experiencing right now.”

“Please pray that his pain will be manageable, that the antibiotic will now be able to do its job, and Easton will feel comforted at this time.

“We love and appreciate you all more than you will ever know,” the statement concludes, adding, “Thank you.”