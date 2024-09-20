Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson targeted in threatening letter intercepted by FBI

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson was the target of a threatening letter intercepted by the FBI.

Under the headline “We will not be intimidated” the office announced the letter was found by the FBI in Reno, Nevada Friday morning. It contained white powder and was signed by the “United States Traitor Elimination Army.”

“This incident is the latest tactic in a nationwide trend of threats and intimidation toward election officials,” Henderson said in the press release. “But we will not be intimidated.

“I am grateful for the swift action of postal workers and law enforcement and the perseverance of election workers who show up and do their jobs every day despite all the rhetoric and risk. We love them. We owe them. They are heroes.”

Utah is one of at least 20 states similarly targeted in the last week, per the 3 p.m. press release. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the threat and testing the substance.