Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made late Sunday evening in a statement released by the Lt. Governor’s Office.

“Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson tested positive today for COVID-19. As a result, she is canceling her public events this week,” the statement said.

“She is doing well under the circumstances and looks forward to getting back to work as soon as possible.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.