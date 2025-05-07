Utah Mammoth to roam Delta Center; hockey team announces new name

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s National Hockey League team has settled on its new name, selected by a fan vote.

The team’s name is Utah Mammoth.

“Today, Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) revealed the new name and permanent identity of Utah’s NHL franchise: the Utah Mammoth,” says a news release at NHL.com.

“More than 10,000 years ago, herds of mammoth claimed Utah as their home and, ever since, the mammoth has embodied strength, momentum, and an earth-shaking presence – qualities that are brought to life by the passion of Utah’s hockey fans and that mirror the franchise’s bold emergence into the NHL.

“In a process driven by the community, the Utah Mammoth name was chosen by fans during a 13-month process involving four rounds of fan voting and more than 850,000 votes.”

SEC is expected to make the formal announcement at 11 a.m. today at the Delta Center.

The home uniform is depicted as featuring a stylized mammoth head with long tusks and a mane in the shape of mountains. Away game jerseys will be similar to those worn during the team’s first season in Utah. The team colors remain the same as in the inaugural year in Utah.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch the official name and marks for Utah’s NHL hockey team,” says a statement shared by Utah Mammoth owners Ryan and Ashley Smith.

“When it came to naming the team, we did something unprecedented – going through four rounds of community voting, including getting feedback not only on potential names but also on potential logos. We love the passion of the people of Utah and the way they showed up for the team during its inaugural season and the energy they brought to voting on its permanent identity.

“From day one, we committed that this team would be built with and for the people of Utah, and we are excited to celebrate today’s launch with the entire state. The community chose the Utah Mammoth, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from, and the unstoppable force we’re building together.”

Mammoth fossils have been found throughout Utah in Bear Lake, Fillmore, Orem, Park City, Lake Powell, and most notably Huntington Canyon, where a complete mammoth skeleton was discovered in 1988, the statement says.

“These massive, resilient creatures stood over 14 feet tall, weighed up to 22,000 pounds, and used their curved tusks to dig through snow, fend off predators, and thrive in Utah’s glacial terrain. Evidence suggests mammoths charged in herds at speeds exceeding 25 miles per hour, comparable to the speeds reached by the fastest skaters in the NHL.”