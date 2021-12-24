Utah man, 11-year-old child die in Arizona plane crash

SHOW LOW, Arizona, Dec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man from Utah and an 11-year-old girl from Tucson died in a plane crash in Show Low, Arizona Wednesday.

“On Dec. 22, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. a small single engine piston-driven aircraft went down northeast of the Show Low Regional Airport in a remote area near Long Lake,” according to a Facebook post from Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District. “Resources from Show Low Police Department and Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District responded to the incident.

On scene, area resources found the small plane heavily damaged and on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

“Two victims were found inside the plane, both had succumbed to their injuries of the crash,” the post said. “The pilot was 40-year-old David A. Gillette of Utah, and the passenger was 11-year-old Lorelai Johansen of Tucson. Families of both the pilot and the passenger have been notified of the incident.”

The post did not say where in Utah Gillette is from or what his relationship was to Johansen.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified immediately following the crash, and will serve as the lead agency for the incident investigation.

“Further details of the incident will be available from the NTSB following the full investigation,” the post said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.