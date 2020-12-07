Utah man arrested after leading officers on 100 mph chase

ROY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after leading officers on a chase of up to 100 mph on Interstate 15.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Washington County said Trevin Ki-Tesse Forsgren, 19, is facing charges of:

Receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to keep C/S in an original container, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Deputies were advised of a Hyundai Sonata stolen near Roy High School that was northbound on I-15 on Dec. 1 just before 10:45 p.m., the statement said.

The owner of the vehicle was tracking it on their phone and advised it was near exit 4 in the St. George area.

“I observed a vehicle with its flashers on and was speeding up and slowing down,” the arresting officer wrote. “I caught up to the vehicle and at mile marker 8 in St. George. I ran the plate through dispatch and they confirmed the vehicle was stolen. I activated my emergency lights and siren and the vehicle sped up to approximately 100 mph.”

Another deputy was in the area and the arresting officer asked him to spike the stolen vehicle. He did so and was was able to spike the driver side front and rear tires. The vehicle continued north for another mile and stopped at mile marker 17 in the Hurricane area.

“While I was searching the driver he said there was paraphernalia in a backpack in the car,” the statement said. “While approaching the vehicle there was a marijuana pipe in the driver’s door. The rest of the vehicle was searched and deputies located syringes, tin foil with burnt residue, prescription pills not in the prescription bottle, and a tube with burnt residue and a spoon.”

The contents of the syringe later showed presumptive positive for meth, and the contents of the tube with burnt residue showed presumptive positive for heroin.

Forsgren was read his Miranda rights said he “had been car hopping all night in Roy looking for things to steal and came across a car that was running and unoccupied,” the statement said. “I asked why he did not stop for me or the troopers and he said that he was on probation with AP&P out of Ogden and that he was in the stolen car and was not going to stop.” At some point, the statement said, Forsgren was also in Nevada in the stolen car and was heading north on I-15 when troopers attempted to stop him, but he continued into Utah.

Forsgren was transported to the Washington County Jail with his bail set at $10,000.