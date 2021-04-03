Utah man dies after ATV accident in Wendover

WENDOVER, Utah, April 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man died Friday night after he lost control of his ATV and was ejected.

The victim has been identified as Agustin Perez, 47, of Wendover.

“On April 2nd at 8:30 pm, Wendover Police, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Wendover Fire Department responded to a dirt trail in the area of Scobie Drive and 1st Street in Wendover, Utah to investigate an ATV accident,” a statement from the Wendover Police Department says.

Perez “had lost control of his ATV and was ejected from the vehicle. Perez suffered life threatening injuries,” the WPD statement says.

“Wendover Ambulance transported Perez whereupon Perez died while en route to the hospital.”