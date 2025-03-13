Utah man indicted for multiple alleged credit union robberies in Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City returned an indictment today charging a Utah man with robbing multiple credit unions over the course of five months.

Dennis L. Dyches, 57, of Salt Lake County, Utah, was charged by complaint on March 4, 2025.

According to court documents, between October 2024 and February 2025, Dyches allegedly robbed five credit unions across the Salt Lake Valley, and robbed one of them twice.

“On Oct. 11, 2024, Dyches allegedly robbed the Mountain America Credit Union in Murray, Utah,” says a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

“Less than a week later, on Oct. 16, 2024, Dyches allegedly robbed a Golden West Credit Union in West Jordan, Utah. In this robbery, he allegedly handed a note to the bank teller that read, ‘Give me the money and no one will get hurt.’ The teller complied and Dyches left the bank on foot.

“On Nov. 20, 2024, Dyches allegedly walked into a Granite Credit Union in Midvale, Utah, and handed the teller a note that read, ‘This is a robbery, open the drawer, don’t talk to anyone, don’t push the button.’ The teller complied, gave the money to Dyches and he left the bank.”

In December 2024, Dyches allegedly robbed an America First Credit Union located inside a Macey’s grocery store in Murray. In February 2025, Dyches allegedly robbed the same America First Credit Union inside Macy’s grocery store in Murray.

“On Feb. 27, 2025, Dyches allegedly robbed an America First Credit Union inside a Dan’s Foods grocery store in Salt Lake City. During this robbery, Dyches allegedly approached the teller and showed a note that read, ‘This is robbery’ and ‘Give me everything.’ The teller complied, took the money from the drawer and gave it to Dyches.

“After taking the money, Dyches was seen on surveillance video walking to the underground parking lot where he drove away in a black Jeep Cherokee with a black license plate.”

The vehicle was traced back to a Dyches’ family member as the registered owner.

On March 4, 2025, Dyches was taken into custody without incident. During a search of the black Jeep Cherokee, law enforcement seized articles of clothing and accessories that matched the descriptions of the suspected robber.

Dyches is charged with six counts of credit union robbery. His initial appearance on the indictment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

Acting United States Attorney Felice John Viti for the District of Utah made the announcement. The case is being investigated by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah is prosecuting the case.