Utah man killed in Hamas-Israel war

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utahn has been confirmed among the dead in the Hamas-Israeli conflict.

“May his memory be for a blessing and may God avenge his blood,” a friend, Avremi Zippel, said Tuesday morning of the death of Lotan Abir, who he described as a member of Utah’s young Jewish professional community.

“The horrific, inhumane, and depraved terrorist acts perpetrated by Hamas against Israelis have touched everyone around the world,” Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday night in a statement on social media.

“Today, news of the loss of one of our own from Utah further tears at our collective heart. I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lotan Abir—may he rest in peace.

“I continue to pray for the safe return of hostages, for the Israeli soldiers and first responders in harm’s way, and for the families of the victims of Hamas’ brutality. I condemn these unprovoked atrocities in the strongest possible terms and wholeheartedly stand with Israel, with the Jewish people, and our Jewish community in Utah.”