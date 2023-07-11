Utah man killed in Idaho accident

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho, July 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man from Piute County died Monday night in a single-vehicle accident in Jerome County, Idaho.

The 22-year-old man, from Junction, was driving north of Kimberly, Idaho, at about 8:08 p.m. Monday when his GMC Sierra pickup went off the right shoulder, through shrubs, then back onto the roadway, says a statement issued Tuesday by the Idaho State Police.

“The vehicle then proceeded through a fence in a parking lot, where it overturned and came to rest on its side,” the police statement says. “The male was not wearing his seatbelt. He was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The man’s name has not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

