Utah man, Mexican national indicted on drug charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City returned an indictment today charging two men, a Mexican National illegally in the United States and a Utah man, after they were accused of distributing methamphetamine in the District of Utah.

Alphonzo Robert Bell, 42, of Midvale, and David Alejandro Jimenez-Angel, 24, of Jalisco, Mexico, were initially charged by complaint earlier this month. According to court documents, on Feb. 4, law enforcement from the Unified Police Department (UPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted a buy operation using a confidential informant (CI).

“During the buy operation, the CI purchased eight ounces of methamphetamine from Bell using $2,800 in government funds,” says a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah. “Bell provided a portion of the funds to Jimenez-Angel. The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 246 grams.

“Bell and Jimenez-Angel were detained immediately after the controlled buy. During the investigation, detectives seized a Taurus, model G3C handgun, 9mm caliber. Immigration authorities confirmed Jimenez-Angel is in the United States illegally.”

Bell and Jimenez-Angel are charged with distribution of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting, the release says. Bell is also charged with distribution of methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm. Bell’s initial appearance on the indictment is scheduled for Feb. 20. Jimenez-Angel’s initial appearance on the indictment is scheduled for Feb. 27, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

Acting United States Attorney Felice John Viti for the District of Utah made the announcement.

The case is being investigated jointly by the Unified Police Department’s (UPD) Directed Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Williams of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah is prosecuting the case.