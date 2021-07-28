Utah man, woman transported to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on I-84 in Idaho

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho, July 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and a woman from Utah were transported to a Boise hospital after a three-vehicle crash on I-84 in Idaho.

Troopers were called to mile post 23 in Caldwell at 12:49 p.m. Thursday, July 22, said a news release from Idaho State Police Wednesday afternoon.

“It appears the driver of a Toyota SUV, an 85-year-old man from Weiser, Idaho, failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended a Dodge van, which was pushed into a Chevy Suburban,” the news release said. “The driver of the Toyota was taken by air ambulance to a Boise hospital with what appeared on scene to be potentially life-threatening injuries.”

The passenger in the Toyota, an 86-year-old woman from Weiser, and both people in the Dodge van, a man and woman from Utah, were also transported to a Boise hospital. The driver and a juvenile passenger in the Suburban were treated and released on scene.

Traffic on westbound I-84 was stopped or slowed for approximately two hours to allow for emergency responders to aid those involved and investigate what happened.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing by Idaho State Police.

The man and woman from Utah were not identified.