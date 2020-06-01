Utah Medicaid will now cover COVID-19 testing for uninsured residents

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday announced that Medicaid will now cover COVID-19-related diagnostic testing and services for uninsured individuals.

“This new program will be effective June 1, through the duration of the public health emergency,” said a news release from UDOH. “Covered services include COVID-19 testing, as well as serological tests to determine the presence of the virus antibodies. Related services covered include the administration of the test and evaluations related to testing, such as X-rays.”

Uninsured individuals are eligible for the new “COVID-19 Uninsured Testing Coverage” without regard to income or assets, the news release said. To qualify, an individual must be uninsured, and meet citizenship and Utah residency requirements. Individuals are considered uninsured if they are not enrolled in another federal health care program, such as Medicare or Veterans Health Administration coverage, or a commercial group or individual health plan.