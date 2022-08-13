New: Utah meteor which created ‘big boom’ captured on video



NORTHERN UTAH, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A meteor believed to be the source of a big boom that startled northern Utah Saturday morning was captured on video.

The surveillance footage, shared with Gephardt Daily by Roy resident Ruby Rose Anaya, captured the earthbound fireball, reported at 8:36 a.m. It is unknown if the meteor reached the ground before burning up.

(We can say with relative certainty that no dinosaurs were injured this time around.)

Utah social media users first speculated it was an earthquake or sonic boom, but the U of U seismic center says it was no earthquake, and no Utah military installations confirmed a sonic boom.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service quickly deduced the boom source was a meteor, even before video evidence was shared.

“Bolstering the meteor theory for this morning’s #boom in #Utah, the two reddish pixels shown over Davis and Morgan counties are from the GOES-17 Lightning Mapper, but not associated with evidence of thunderstorm activity in satellite or radar. Likely the meteor trail/flash #utwx,” says a tweet from the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

People in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming reported the event through the American Meteor Society. View a list of them here. Others shared impressions on social media, reported houses shaking, cabinets opening and garage doors rattling.

Utah’s booming meteor was even reported by the New York Times.

Anyone who caught the meteor on video or camera can send recordings to [email protected], and we will share with credit.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are confirmed.