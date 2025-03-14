Utah mom, family travel blogger, dead after Mexico crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Elise Smith Caffee, a beloved Utah mom and popular family travel blogger, has died one week after being critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash while on her way to a wedding in Cancun, Mexico.

According to a family member’s post on social media, Caffee succumbed to her injuries Wednesday night in a Salt Lake City hospital where she’d been taken for treatment.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to share that Elise Smith Caffee (@3kidstravel) passed away tonight. She held on so long and fought so hard through impossible circumstances. Everything that could have been done for her was done, and we are so grateful she made it home to say goodbye to her family before leaving us.”

Caffee was riding with a driver, and her husband, Dan, when they were caught up in a freeway crash involving 10 vehicles, including a truck carrying hot asphalt. Caffee was pinned in the wreckage and severely burned.

Caffee’s driver died at the scene; her husband escaped with minor injuries.

“Elise was only 45, but she packed more life into those years than most do in a lifetime,” the family wrote. “She was pure energy — intense workouts, epic travel with Dan Caffee (@dcaff), endless adventures with her three beautiful daughters, and a laugh that made you love her instantly. I will miss her laugh so much.

“She helped everyone. A fierce advocate for refugees, a champion for disadvantaged students, an entrepreneur in the book publishing world, and the kind of person who somehow always made time for those who needed her. Like our dad, she was always go, go, go — always with a plan, always accomplishing something remarkable, and always making time for a treat…

“For those who knew her, we’d love to hear your stories — the laughter, the ridiculous and wonderful moments. Those are what we want to hold onto. You can share them here: [email protected]

“We love you, Elise. We miss you more than words can say.”