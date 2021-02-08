Utah Museum of Contemporary Art reopens after temporary closure

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art will reopen to the public Wednesday, February 10, after a temporary closure which began in early December due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be new exhibitions as well as precautions in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, said a news release from UMOCA.

Advanced online registration for museum admission is now required. This procedure will help to maintain a reduced capacity level in the museum to ensure proper social distancing is practiced in the galleries.

Procedures being implemented at UMOCA to ensure the safety of visitors and staff include: