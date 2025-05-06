Utah named ‘Best State in America’ for 3rd year running by U.S. News & World Report

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — For the third year in a row, Utah has been named the best state in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, a recognition that state leaders attribute to a strong economy, top-tier education system, and the work ethic of its residents.

The 2025 rankings, released Monday, placed Utah at No. 1 overall based on metrics such as the economy, infrastructure, and fiscal stability.

“Utah is was ranked No. 1 this year in the Best States assessment of states’ financial stability — a category that covers metrics like liquidity, credit rating and budget balancing, meaning a state’s ratio of total revenues to total expenses,” the U.S. News and World Report wrote.

“Utah is balanced in other ways as well — boasting consistently strong performances across most of the other Best States categories. Besides fiscal stability, the state is No. 3 in economy and also ranks in the top 10 for infrastructure (No. 3), education (No. 4) and crime and corrections (No. 7),” according to the U.S. News and World Report article.

Gov. Spencer Cox said the honor speaks volumes about the values and character of the people of Utah.

“Three‑peat! Utah was just ranked No. 1 overall in the @USNews Best States assessment for the third year in a row,” Cox proclaimed in a Monday night post on social media. “From our strong economy to our top‑tier educational institutions, Utahns continue to show the nation how service, faith, freedom, and opportunity are foundational to success.

“I’m grateful to stand with you as we keep building the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Cox wrote.

Senate President J. Stuart Adams praised the state’s momentum and focus on the future.

X“Being No. 1 isn’t about crossing a finish line — it’s about continuing to improve,” Adams said. “This recognition is a powerful reminder that Utah’s greatest strength lies in our commitment to tomorrow.”

House Speaker Mike Schultz echoed that sentiment, pointing to the contributions of everyday Utahns.

“Utah being named the best state in America is a reflection of the people who live here,” Schultz said. “Their work ethic, innovation and strong sense of community make this state exceptional. As Speaker, I see every day how Utahns step up — building strong families, successful businesses and resilient communities.”

Despite the praise, Utah still faces its fair share of challenges. According to the U.S News analysis, “While Utah posted the second-lowest poverty among states at around 9% and ranked first on a measure of income equality, it also ranked 25th for cost of living and 36th for housing affordability.”