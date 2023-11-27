Utah National Guard 115th Engineer Facility Detachment to provide base facilities management, planning support in Kuwait

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah, Nov. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The 115th Engineer Facility Detachment, Utah Army National Guard, is scheduled to deploy to Kuwait in December 2023 to provide base facilities management and planning in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

“The Soldiers of the 115th EFD have worked diligently over this past year to prepare for this mission,” said Maj. Caleb Sharp, director, 115th EFD, in a released statement from Camp Williams.

“Each Soldier was specifically chosen for their specialized engineering skills and are proud to serve our nation providing technical expertise in support of U.S. Forces in Kuwait.”

The detachment composed primarily of civil engineers and construction project managers will integrate into the Department of Public Works to maintain U.S. facilities, oversee construction projects, and provide base facilities management and planning support in Kuwait, the statement says.