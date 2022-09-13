Utah National Guard: Live-fire artillery training Wednesday, Thursday at Camp Williams may get noisy for neighbors

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Communities near Camp Williams may hear blasts from live-fire artillery training on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Utah National Guard issued a statement:

“The communities surrounding Camp Williams may hear noise related to Field Artillery live fire training September 14-15, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“Surrounding communities may experience intermittent loud noises throughout the day during those time periods. Installation staff and fire authorities will continue to monitor weather conditions to facilitate training during low or moderate risk levels.”