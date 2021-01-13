Utah National Guard says rumors of 2-week national quarantine are false

UTAH, Jan. 12, 2021 (Gephart Daily) — The Utah National Guard says rumors of a two-week national quarantine are not true.

“It’s important to note that this information is categorically false,” said a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. “To begin, the Department of Homeland Security does not have the authority to mobilize the National Guard as described in the graphic. Additionally, there is no discussion of a nation-wide quarantine.”

The post added: “You may be seeing National Guard men and women working in your communities. The National Guard remains under the control of the state governors, supporting communities and neighbors in a variety of ways — most importantly focused on supporting community-based testing sites, creating additional medical capacity, and providing logistical support to include transportation and distribution of medical supplies and food.”

The post also noted that National Guard men and women live, work and raise families in the communities they serve.

“It truly is neighbors helping neighbors,” the post said. “Any help you can provide in dispelling unfounded rumors would be helpful to all of us as we battle COVID-19 together.”