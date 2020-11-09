Utah National Guard to conduct live-fire artillery exercise this week

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Nov. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah National Guard will conduct a live-fire artillery exercise on the ranges at Camp Williams, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

A news release from the Utah National Guard said: “Soldiers from the 640th Regional Training Institute will be participating in the live-fire event as part of their training in a new and exciting artillery career.”

Artillery fire will occur sporadically throughout the day, beginning at approximately 8 a.m. and ending approximately 4:30 p.m., the news release said.

Those expected to be most affected by these events are residents of Bluffdale, Riverton, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs and Lehi.

The exercise is not open to the public.