Utah National Guard to host 66th Annual Veterans Day Concert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah National Guard will host the 66th Annual Veterans Day Concert for Veterans Day.

This year will be a pre-recorded music concert that can be viewed online here or on Facebook here, on Thursday, Nov. 11, any time after 9 a.m., said a news release.

The concert’s theme, “Never Forget,” commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. The concert is a” tribute to the patriotism, service and sacrifice of all veterans and this year will also pay tribute to the victims and heroes of 9/11,” the news release said.

“To all our veterans, this concert, that has become a tradition in Utah, is to honor you and thank you for your service and sacrifice,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Turley, adjutant general, Utah National Guard. “We wish we could be together in person for this wonderful concert, until then may you remain safe and healthy and we look forward to joining together again in the future.”

Retired Senior Master Sgt. Sterling Poulsen, master of ceremonies, will highlight performances by the Utah National Guard’s 23rd Army Band, led by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Denny Saunders and the combined high school choirs from Granite School District.

During the concert, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Brig. Gen. Charlene Dalto, commander, Land Component Command, Utah Army National Guard, will provide remarks to honor veterans.

“The safety of all performers and service members remained a top priority throughout the entire production,” the news release said. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization implemented COVID-19 safety protocols, first by changing the event from a live-performance concert to a pre-recorded event closed to the public.”