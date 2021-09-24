Utah National Guard to require COVID-19 vaccines for service members

UTAH, Sept. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah National Guard has begun mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for servicemembers.

“Units will be scheduled to receive vaccines during upcoming drills,” said a statement on Facebook.

In addition, weekly COVID vaccine clinics will be held every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Camp Williams Readiness Center. There will also be a vaccine clinic in Draper on or near the Sports Court two Wednesdays each month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 29, Oct. 13 and 27, and Nov. 3 and 17.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available at both locations, the statement said.

“Members must submit a copy of their completed vaccine card to the Utah National Guard Medical Detachment to document their immunization status,” the statement said.