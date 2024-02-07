Utah National Guard’s CST to support safety at Super Bowl

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Members of the Utah National Guard‘s Weapons of Mass Destruction–Civil Support Team are on scene in Las Vegas to add safety to the Super Bowl by participating in Joint Hazard Assessment Teams.

The seven Utah CST operators will join with teams from Nevada, Alabama, California, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon to ensure public safety support at multiple venues in the Las Vegas area.

“Large events like the Super Bowl are challenging,” said Lt. Col. Rob Dent, commander of the 85th CST, in a released statement. “The Super Bowl game is actually just a very small part of what we do, these are very complex operations with multiple venues across many days.

“This type of mission requires speed and adaptability in order to sweep venues and still be on standby for emergencies. The 85th CST joins seven other CSTs in the Las Vegas area and will be providing field chemical and radiation detection capability as well as advanced mobile laboratory support.”

All the teams are commanded by Lt. Col. Jami Cavins, commander of the 92nd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team, Nevada National Guard. The mission of the CST is to support civil authorities with Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear–Weapons of Mass Destruction capabilities, including mission command, on-site tactical operations (active air sampling, sample collection, field-hazard analysis, analytical and communication support), and Joint Hazard Assessment Team operations at multiple venues in the Las Vegas area.

The week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII is full of activities, including the opening ceremonies, NFL experience, multiple concerts, and the Super Bowl itself at Allegiant Stadium. Attendance at this year’s Super Bowl is expected to be the largest crowd attending a Super Bowl.

