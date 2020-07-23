Utah native killed while serving U.S. Army in eastern Syria

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Department of Defense has confirmed the death of a Utah native who was serving in eastern Syria in Operation Inherent Resolve.

Sgt. Bryan Cooper Mount, 25, from St. George, died Tuesday in a rollover crash in eastern Syria. The accident was non-combat related, and is under investigation.

Mount was assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, a statement from Fort Bragg officials said.

“Bryan was an incredible Paratrooper and those who served with him will mourn

his loss,” said Lt. Col. Val Moro, commander of 1-73 CAV, in the statement. “He had the unique ability to make everyone laugh no matter who they were or how you were feeling. His paratroopers looked up to him. His care-free, easygoing personality made him approachable and well-loved. If you had a problem, you could count on Bryan to help.

“His passing is a tragedy and our prayers are with his family, friends, and those who served alongside him.”

Mount was a combat veteran and deployed with 2nd Brigade Combat Team in

2017 during Iraq’s liberation of Mosul from the Islamic State.

“It was his second time serving in combat and we relied on his experience,” said

Capt. Reid Jacobson, commander Bravo Troop, 1-73 Cav. “Bryan was just one of

those dependable Paratroopers everyone looked up to and relied upon. He had

an easy smile and contagious personality.”