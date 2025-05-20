Utah Nat’l Guard: Expect to hear live-artillery training through Thursday

DRAPER, Utah, May 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah National Guards’ 640th Regiment Regional Training Institute is scheduled to conduct live-fire artillery training at Camp Williams, in Bluffdale, through Thursday.

Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 640th RTI, will be shooting live rounds from M109A6 Paladin howitzers and M119 howitzers as part of training and certification, says a news release issued by Camp Williams.

“This training is critical to maintaining the individual and unit readiness and lethality needed in today’s complex defense landscape. Given the nature of the event, artillery fire will likely occur sporadically throughout the day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.”

Artillery units work to balance their training requirements with the impact their activities have on the populations surrounding training areas, the release says.

The sound from this type of training may specifically impact residents of Bluffdale, Riverton, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, and Lehi.

Artillery exercises are not open to the public.