UTAH, March 30, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah National Guard is conducting a test using the Emergency Radio Broadcast Recall System at 8 p.m. Sunday.

“Why are we doing this?,” asks a Utah National Guard post shared on multiple social media platforms.

“Because the Guard must be able to rapidly recall its members in case of emergency or disaster in order to achieve its mission to protect the people of Utah.”

The post ends with hashtags, which will take you to the Facebook post if clicked:

#UtahNationalGuard#AlwaysReady#AlwaysThere#PreparedToServe