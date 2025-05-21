Utah Nat’l Guardsman arrested for alleged attempted child sexual abuse

LEHI, Utah, May 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An Eagle Mountain man has been arrested on felony charges after a Lehi Police officer say he tried to arrange to sexually abuse someone he believed to be an 8-year-old boy.

The man, 43-year-old Derek Michael Whitney, was a member of the Utah National Guard and maintained a Top-Secret security clearance at the time of his Tuesday evening arrest, his court documents say.

Whitney was arrested for investigation of alleged sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony; and enticing a minor, a second-degree felony.

“Derek stated he wanted to perform specific sex acts with the 8-year-old boy and also, to have the father sexually abuse the boy,” his arrest document says.

“At an agreed-upon time and place in Lehi, Utah, FBI Agents and Task Force Officers established surveillance in an attempt to locate and arrest Derek,” the affidavit continues.

“Derek arrived and was arrested without incident while in his vehicle. Derek was found to be in possession of a device that investigators confirmed was being used to discuss and plan the abuse.

“Derek also discussed in the communications with the notional father his desire to sexually abuse other minor children.”

Whitney was booked into jail, where he is being held without bail.