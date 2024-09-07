Utah No. 3 in National Park visitors’ spending at $1.9 billion

WASHINGTON D.C. Sept. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Visitor spending for national parks reached an all-time in 2023, with Utah deserving some of the credit.

In all, more than 325 million visitors partook of park amenities in 2023, according to a Department of the Interior news release Friday on the popularity of the National Park Service’s facilities, which includes everything from the Grand Canyon to the National Mall with its Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial in the nation’s Capitol.

“America’s national parks are a vital part of our nation’s economy, especially for local gateway communities where millions of visitors help drive a vibrant tourism and outdoor recreation industry,” reads the release.

“In 2023, visitor spending in communities near national parks resulted in a record high $55.6 billion benefit to the nation’s economy and supported 415,400 jobs.”

Zion National Park photo by Gephardt Daily Patrick Benedict

Leading the way in economic impacts was No. 1 California, with $3.2 billion in the tangential spending, followed by North Carolina with $2.6 billion, and Utah at No. 3 with $1.9 billion.

A breakdown on the Utah impacts counted $770 million for lodging, 40 percent, and $306 million for restaurants, 16 percent. After that came gas, $208 million, 10.9 percent, and groceries, $121 million, 6.4 percent. NPS.gov lists 17 sites in Utah, Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks likely the best known.