Utah Office of Elections clarifies ‘misinformation’ from USPS

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Office of Elections has issued a statement related to a postcard sent to Utah households containing “misinformation” about the state’s mail-in ballot process.

Last week, the United States Postal Service mailed a postcard to homes concerning the upcoming General Election, said a news release from the Utah Office of Elections. The postcard contains a recommendation which does not reflect Utah’s current voting rules.

“The postcard encourages recipients to ‘request your mail-in ballot… at least 15 days before Election Day,'” the news release said. “In Utah, all active registered voters in Utah automatically receive their ballots in the mail. Individuals do not need to request a mail-in ballot separately if they have previously registered to vote.”

For the upcoming election, Utahns may cast their vote in one of four ways: through the mail, at a mail ballot drop box, at an in-person early voting location, or at an Election Day vote center.

“We encourage voters to plan ahead by going to vote.utah.gov to check their registration status, register to vote, or update their address,” the news release said.

County clerks will mail ballots to all active registered voters the week of Oct. 13, and voters have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, to register to vote and automatically receive a mail ballot.