Utah officials ask for feedback on travel declaration form

UTAH, April 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are asking for feedback on a travel declaration form for people entering Utah, first implemented Friday.

A tweet from the Utah Division of Emergency Management said: “Gov. Gary Herbert ordered the use of the Wireless Emergency Alert system, the same system used for AMBER Alerts, to send motorists a health declaration form. The system does not have or use individual phone numbers to reach you.

“It works by targeting an area and when a phone passes through the area, the alert is delivered by the wireless carrier. The system was intended to just alert motorists and not residents, though we knew that was a possibility.

“We are making adjustments the system each day to hopefully limit the spillover alerts to areas we don’t intend.”

Residents are asked to give feedback here.

The Executive Order was first announced during a daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

The order requires every individual 18 years of age or older who enters Utah, either as a final destination through the Salt Lake City International Airport, or on Utah roads, to complete a travel declaration form before entering the state.

The order will be implemented by using a wireless emergency alert system near Utah’s borders in order to notify those entering by car and truck by text message of the need to complete a declaration online.

The Utah Department of Transportation has coordinated with other state agencies and political subdivisions as necessary to identify highway entry points and ensure that each highway entry point is identified on a map made available to the public on coronavirus.utah.gov.

The Utah Department of Technology Services will provide the encryption of all data collected and transmitted pursuant to this order. It will also ensure the system involving the collection, transmission, and storage of data collected pursuant to this order meets national privacy and security standards.

No personally identifiable information or personal health information gathered as a result of this survey will be shared with the public or with any unauthorized individual, the news release said.

This order went into effect at 8 a.m. on April 10 and shall remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 1.

View the order here.