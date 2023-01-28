Salt Lake City PD condemns deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — In the wake of the public release Friday of video of the Memphis beating death of Tyre Nichols, Salt Lake City police officials have joined the chorus of condemnation.

“Tonight, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown and the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Executive Command staff released a joint statement with the Utah Capital City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge (FOP) regarding the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee,” reads the Salt Lake City Police Department’s 6:35 p.m. post on social media.

“Nothing is more fundamental and important for police officers, as public servants, than expectations of honesty, dignity, responsibility and accountability.

“The video of Tyre Nichols’ death is heartbreaking, cruel, and intolerable. The Salt Lake City Police Department commends Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis for her swift, righteous, and professional handling of this horrific case.

“We strongly denounce the inexcusable conduct of the five people involved in the death of Tyre Nichols. Their actions are unbecoming of police officers; they do not represent the honorable and courageous women and men who make up law enforcement throughout our country and Salt Lake City. Every day, the Salt Lake City Police Department focuses on broadening our training and practices to preserve trust and respect with those we serve.

“We are guided by our department’s core values to sustain and develop stronger relationships with our community and to promote responsibility and transparency. The Salt Lake City Police Department meets regularly with community members, organizations, stakeholders, and the city’s Racial Equity in Policing Commission as we advance the policies, practices, programs, and culture of our evolving police department.”