Utah officials work to dispel false rumors after 5.7 earthquake near Magna

UTAH, March 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Following Wednesday morning’s 5.7 magnitude earthquake, officials are working to dispel panic caused by false rumors.

A tweet from Utah Emergency Management at 10:15 a.m. said: “We’re here to stop rumors: People have been saying that officials are predicting an earthquake in the next 30 minutes. THIS IS NOT TRUE. Earthquakes cannot be predicted, we are 95 percent certain that this was the main shock.”

As of 1:20 p.m. there have been 59 aftershocks; the last one just before 1:20 p.m. registered as a magnitude 4.6.

A later tweet from Utah Emergency Management said: “Rumor control FACT: All Utah refineries are up and functioning. There’s no need to run out and buy gas.”

The Utah National Guard tweeted at 11:20 a.m.: “1) We are not requesting communities or organizations to shut off gas/power. 2) We are not predicting earthquakes, nor are we aware of any other organization predicting earthquakes. 3) Follow @UtahEmergency

for accurate and up to date earthquake information.”

The SLC Department of Public Utilities tweeted: “Re: Today’s earthquake: Water supply and quality NOT impacted. No shut-offs or boil orders anticipated. If you have water quality or water pressure concerns, or a water or sewer emergency, call our dispatch at 801-483-6700.

