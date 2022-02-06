Utah Olympic Legacy celebrates 20th anniversary 2002 Olympics, Paralympic winter games with activities

UTAH, Feb. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Olympic Legacy organization has coordinated dozen more than a dozen activities and events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Salt Lake City.
A few of the events have past, but most remain ahead. Here’s a list of what you can do, when, where, and if there’s a cost. The list is also available online here.
Salt Lake City/Kearns
- Tuesday, Feb. 8: $5 skate night at the Gallivan Center
- Tuesday, Feb. 8 through Feb. 12: Cauldron at Rice-Eccles Stadium will be lit in honor of the anniversary
- Feb. 18 – Public Skate & Ice Show at the Utah Olympic Oval: Join us for discounted public skate ($2.00) and rental and a Figure Skating Show!
- 6:00 PM – Figure Skating Show
- 7:00 – 9:00 PM Discounted Public Skate
- April 14: Athlete Homecoming Celebration at Governor’s Utah State of Sport Awards. Produced by Utah Sports Commission, integrated in to the Utah State of Sport Awards includes Tokyo and Beijing Olympians and Paralympians.
Park City
- Monday, Feb. 7: NBC Olympic Rings tour at Utah Olympic Park. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 10: Watch Party @ Utah Olympic Park hosted by Park City Ski & Snowboard. 6 to 8 p.m. Free for the public, VIP tickets available via PCSS. Live slalom, halfpipe, food trucks & hot drinks. Register here.
- Continuing Feb. 11, 12, 13, 19 & 20, and March 12 & 13: The Winter Sports Festival presented by Toyota will take place in City Park and provide “learn to” programming for all abilities in Figure Skating, Hockey, Sled Hockey and Speedskating. Curling will be made available as street curling for the public to enjoy. The Winter Sports Festival will also feature a warming hut with free hot beverages, light snacks, and surprise athlete appearances like Nancy Kerrigan, Kikkan Randall, Gracie Gold, Andy Yohe and more! All equipment and rentals to participate will be free and provided on-site. “Learn to” clinics will begin Feb. 11. Register here.
- Saturday, Feb. 12: 20th Anniversary Celebration of the 2002 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Downtown Park City, Bob Wells Plaza. 2 to 5 p.m.. Video board airing the Games and 2002 highlights, food and drinks (TBD), local merchants, USOPC/UOLF aligned partner activation, pin trading, athletes, winter Olympic demos/experiences, National Ability Center demos, climbing wall, caricature drawings, DJ/music, and KPCW.
- Through Feb. 20: Team USA Store – The Team USA Store, located at Kimball Terrace on Main Street, will be open daily to the public, continuing Monday through Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (subject to change). The store will sell Team USA apparel from Nike and Ralph Lauren plus an exclusive line of Salt Lake City Anniversary products among other items.
- April 1: Youth Sports Alliance Olympic & Paralympic Homecoming Parade. Come see all of the Park City homegrown and hometown athletes parade down Main Street, Park City.
- 5:00 – 5:45 PM parade down Main Street, speeches
- 5:45 – 7:00 PM autographs at Town Lift Plaza
- 6:00 – 7:00 PM concert at bottom of Main Street
Heber Valley — Solider Hollow Nordic Center
- Feb. 15: Tuesday Night Lights, XC Race Series. Join our race series, offering a fun, low-key opportunity to bring the local Nordic community together. Click here for additional details.
- Feb. 22: IBU Youth and Junior World Championships Biathlon Opening Ceremony & races. Come watch the world’s future Olympians and world-class junior athletes compete at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.
Ogden
- March 2: Weber County Sports Complex: Learn to curl, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $20.02. Sign up through [email protected]. Presented by the Ogden Curling Club. For additional information click here.
Register
Orem/Provo
- University Place Celebration
- Feb. 14 through 26, 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. See a display of flags, memorabilia and photos from the 2002 Games.
- Feb. 19, 2 p.m. through 5 p.m., meet 2002 Gold Medalist Derek Parra. For more details, see the University Place website.
- Peaks Ice Arena: Feb. 12, from 1:30 p.m. through 4:30 p.m., Skate like an Olympian! Watch past Olympic highlights and Disney’s “Miracle“ while on the ice! There will be Olympic memorabilia, photo ops, raffles and goodie bags. Regular rates apply for public skate admission and skate rental. Goodie bags available while supplies last.