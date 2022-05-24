Utah Olympic Park opens for summer season

PARK CITY, Utah, May 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Olympic Park begins its summer season on Saturday, with an array of activities available to customers.

Activities including the Summer Bobsled Experience, Extreme Tubing, Extreme Zip Line, Alpine Slide. The Park will operate daily until Sept. 5.

Activities will be available as part of the Gold Pass in 3.5 hour morning and afternoon sessions with limited capacities to improve our guest experience. Reservations for these sessions are available online. This summer’s Gold Pass sessions include Extreme Zip Line, Freestyle Zip Line, Extreme Tubing, Alpine Slide, Adventure Ropes Courses, Airbag Jumps and Drop Tower.

Summer Bobsled Experience rides — on the 2002 Olympic Winter Games bobsled, luge and skeleton track — are available in one hour sessions Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday through Sept. 5.

As part of the summer season kick-off, Utah Olympic Park will be hosting a High Dive Exhibition at 6 p.m. this Sunday. More than 20 professional divers from the Red Bull Cliff Diving circuit will be performing various dives in this half-hour choreographed show from the 27 meter high dive platform into the Spence Eccles Olympic Freestyle Pool. Tickets are available now at UtahOlympicLegacy.org.

For a complete list of summer hours of operation and rates, visit Utaholympiclegacy.org.