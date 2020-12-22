Utah plans celebration of 125th statehood anniversary, starting with Jan. 4 special

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — All Utahns are invited to participate in a statewide celebration of the 125th anniversary of Utah’s statehood, which will launch on Jan. 4 with a TV special and simultaneous fireworks in all 29 counties.

The Utah Department of Heritage and Arts is organizing the events in recognition of the historic anniversary and in support of Utah’s cultural sector.

“Thrive125: A Utah Celebration” will air on Monday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. on all four Utah network affiliates, with a repeat airing on PBS Utah at 8:30 p.m.

“The special will celebrate the state’s artistic heritage, cultural diversity and scenic wonders,” said a statement issued by the state. “Performances will include musical and dance numbers from notable Utah performers. The 30-minute television special will be followed by live fireworks displays at 7:30 pm in all 29 counties.”

Gov. Elect Spencer Cox issued a statement:

“This statehood celebration is an opportunity for Utahns to start their new year with unity and hope,” he said.

“This program celebrates the arts and their importance to the state’s economy and quality of life, and encourages each of us to continue to support the cultural community as our economy recovers.”

The Jan. 4 television special and fireworks will kick off a series of “Thrive125” programs, events, and community partnerships surrounding the 125th Anniversary of Utah Statehood, coordinated by Heritage and Arts.

The “Thrive125” series is made possible in part due to the support of the Utah legislature, Carolyn and Kem Gardner, Alan and Jeanne Hall, and other donors within the Utah entrepreneurial community. For more information, visit thrive125.utah.gov.