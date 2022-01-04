Utah quarterback Cameron Rising provides update after Rose Bowl injury

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising provided an update after being injured in the Rose Bowl game Saturday.

Rising exited the game after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter.

On Monday afternoon, Rising posted on Twitter: “Ute fans, I want to say thank you all for your concern, and let you know I am doing well and am at home with family. I am so proud of this team and I can’t wait for what the future holds. Shout out Oblock! Go Utes!”

Rising finished the game with 214 passing yards (17-of-22) with two touchdowns and added a team and career-high 92 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Utes will open the 2022 season Saturday, Sept. 3 when they take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville.

The Utes home opener will be against southern Utah on Saturday, Sept. 10. It will be the first of six home games in the 2022 season.