Utah ranked No. 1 state by US News and World Report

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — US News and World Report has named Utah the best state in America, based on economy and fiscal stability.

The rankings came out in an article published Tuesday.

“The strengths of what Utah offers its residents, particularly in areas like the economy and education, are why it was ranked the No. 1 state in America in U.S. News & World Report’s Best States rankings for 2023,” the article says. “Now in its fifth edition, the project captures how all 50 states serve their residents by analyzing more than 70 metrics across eight categories, including economy, fiscal stability, health care, and crime and corrections.”

“Utah, where a majority of residents belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, boasted consistent success across most of the categories measured, with top-15 performances in six of the eight categories and a top-20 ranking in another,” the article says. “But Utah’s economy is an area where it shines brightest, according to the U.S. News analysis: The state ranked No. 1 in that category and in the fiscal stability category. The state also ranks first and second, respectively, in the employment and growth subcategories, both of which fall under the economy category.”

Other states named in the Top 10 are:

2. Washington

3. Idaho

4. Nebraska

5. Minnesota

6. New Hampshire

7. Iowa

8. Wisconsin

9. Vermont

10. Florida